A YouTube channel named 'Conspiracy Depot' has released an eerie video featuring a spotlight in Antarctica using Google Earth. The video shows a beam of light protruding from a strange object, and at the first glance, it resembles a spotlight used for film shooting.

According to Graham Maple, the owner of 'Conspiracy depot' YouTube channel, the light might have been pointing towards something of interest. The weird looking structure is located at the following coordinates near the Eklund Islands:

LAT 73°14'5.62"S

LONG 71°56'18.58"W

"It appears to be in a remote location, I cannot see anything in the surrounding area of interest. This is a dark object which appears to be acting as a spotlight or reflecting sunlight onto the mountainside. One thing I did notice, is that there appears to be something on the mountain – it looks like a miniature model of a city," said Graham in the video.

He also added that the object which we see in the video clip is using a technology capable of reflecting sunlight on to a point of interest. He is also apprehensive about who could have put the object there as there are no other bases in the surrounding area.

"Once again using Google Earth I noticed this strange object shining a bright light on to the side of a hill in Antarctica. The object looks unnatural and I am certain is manufactured, as to who put it there or why is a mystery to me. Is the light pointing to something of interest for others to find and discover," said Graham Maple in the video description.

The video was later shared by conspiracy theory channel 'Secureteam10' where it racked up more than 750,000 views.

As the video went viral online, many people who watched the video started coming out with various theories explaining the weird phenomenon. Most of them believe that this light has something to do with extraterrestrials or it could be of aliens who have set up a secret base on Antarctica.

"Great find!! It looks like Google Earth has photoshopped out something. From the area where the light is shining on the mountain going to the left. It looks like it's been whited out in like steps. Long rectangle lines," commented a YouTube user named Mark Norris.