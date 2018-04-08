Buzz Aldrin, a former American astronaut and the second man to land on the moon has passed a lie detector test over claims that he experienced alien encounters. Apart from Aldrin, three other astronauts, Al Worden, Edgar Mitchell and Gordon Cooper also underwent the test and the results were positive.

Is alien life real?

The tests were carried out by researchers at the Institute of BioAcoustic Biology in Albany. Latest technology was used to determine whether these astronauts were making false claims about aliens, but interestingly, it has been proved that all their testimonials were correct. Experts say that these results indicate the presence of alien life somewhere in space, and the signs of extraterrestrial life these astronauts witnessed during historic space missions were true.

During the test, researchers carried out a complex computer analysis of these astronauts' voice patterns while they talked about alien encounters. Even though the technology used for these tests still remain a top secret, experts claim that it is much more effective than conventional lie detector tests.

Why believe Buzz Aldrin?

Buzz Aldrin is considered an iconic figure in the history of American space exploration. The astronaut is the second human being to step his foot on the moon, along with Neil Armstrong. The 88-year-old astronaut has many times revealed that he had witnessed a UFO during his space trip to the moon. He even made it clear that the alien UFO he witnessed was L-shaped. The research revealed that Aldrin is sure that he witnessed a UFO, but he did not have a logical explanation for it.

Al Worden, the 86-year-old Appollo 15 pilot claimed that he has seen extraterrestrial beings. According to Worden, human beings are descendants of an advanced alien form.

The voice clips of NASA astronauts Edgar Mitchell and Gordon Cooper who are now dead were also analyzed. Mitchell had claimed to have seen several UFOs, while Cooper had previously revealed that he has chased a cluster of unknown flying objects.