Popular conspiracy theory YouTube channel 'UFOmania' has uploaded an eerie clip recently, and it has turned out to be the hottest point of debate among conspiracy theorists and alien enthusiasts. The strange clip apparently shot in broad daylight shows a humanoid figure standing in a roadside in Texas.

The clip soon caught the attention of conspiracy theorists, and they claimed that the government is covering up secrets regarding the existence of alien life.

"The witness drove on the Corsicana motorway when he spotted this strange greenish-looking humanoid figure at the side of the road. he said. Witnessed "person" walking, dressed strangely. When I passed and looked at my mirror, it was gone," wrote the conspiracy theory channel in the video description.

It should be noted that the humanoid figure spotted in the roadside literally resembles the alien creatures which people have seen in Hollywood sci-fi flicks. However, it is still unclear whether the figure spotted is a real alien or a Hollywood prop.

Conspiracy theorists strongly allege that governments all around the world are well aware of alien existence, and they are intentionally covering it up fearing public panic. Some conspiracy theorists stated that the humanoid spotted in the video is actually reptilian aliens. These theorists also allege that governments are working hand-in-glove with aliens to establish the New World Order.

UFOmania also revealed that the bizarre clip has been now sent to MUFON (Mutual UFO Network) for further investigation.

As the video went viral, viewers also shared various theories explaining the bizarre sighting.

"Its not a matter of believing a photo or video .. its supposed to make you think of what you are not directly aware of and or expand on theory," commented SoulscheMattiks1978, a YouTube user.

"It looks like an alien or zombie woman in a dark red top with a pinkish/purplish skirt trying to cross the road," commented SS Sonic, another YouTuber.