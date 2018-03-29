Despite frantic decades-long efforts to trace or discover alien life, scientists are baffled whether they can ever lay their hopes on such predictions. But this time, Dr Jill Tarter, a top space scientist has revealed that humans will locate alien life by the end of this century. He reasoned out that a network of advanced cameras positioned across the globe will now serve this purpose.

"Our Milky Way galaxy is only one of about 200 billion other galaxies in the observable universe. We're really working on an ancient human question. And that's very, very rewarding. We can build a series of 96 cameras, spread around 12 sites around the globe, working in the optical and infrared," said Tarter during a talk at the Florida tech university.

Tarter added that installation of highly advanced cameras like these will help to spot any kinds of bright flashes which happen in the skies. She revealed that these cameras will help to find out whether fast radio bursts have any optical components in it.

"The probability of success is difficult to estimate, but if we never search, the chance for success is zero," she reminded students in one of her lectures.

Alien buffs weigh the words of Tarter as credible since she has spent a lifetime researching on extraterrestrial life. She has also been named in the list of Time's 100 most influential people for her work. Tarter now works as the chair of the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence (SETI).

Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence was previously funded by NASA, currently works as an independent body searching for alien life in deep space. The organization recently sent radio waves to deep space hoping that aliens will pick it up and will make a visit to earth.

Even though Tarter's words have excited space buffs, a section of conspiracy theorists strongly believes that the government and NASA had already found proof of alien existence but keeping it under wraps for now. The current prophecy of finding aliens by the end of the century is a pointer to prepare the public to be prepared for the inevitable, they claim. Already the UFOs and other anomalies found in the sky are a clear proof of alien existence, they argue.