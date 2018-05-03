A video featuring an unidentified flying object in Texas is now the hottest debating point among UFO enthusiasts and alien believers. The video uploaded to YouTube channel 'Texas UFO' has already gone viral on social media spaces, and it shows a dark black object hovering across the skies of Texas.

The sighting has already been reported to MUFON (Mutual UFO Network), and they are investigating this case.

"April 28, 2018, sighting of a large, tall black structure flying across the sky over central Houston has been submitted to Mutual UFO Network [MUFON]. What could this UFO be? Plane or helicopter carrying something, hot air balloon... or a top-secret military craft or even aliens???" says the video description.

Witnesses have apparently told that the object spotted is not a weather balloon nor a drone.

As the object was moving without any sound, alien enthusiasts strongly believe that this sighting is a solid proof of alien existence. Some conspiracy theorists strongly argue that aliens are monitoring humans from the skies, and they are already ready for a disclosure.

The new sighting came just hours after a former military man spotted a UFO in the skies of Shrewsbury.

"They were not aircraft of any kind and having served in the forces for over 30 years I can bet my pension they are not known to the military. They moved slowly around the back of Pontesbury Hill and out towards Eastridge Woods and the Stiperstones," said the witness, Shropshire Star reports.

Those against the alien theory say that the alleged alien craft spotted in the sky is actually secret spacecraft operated by the government. They even assure that these sightings have nothing to do with aliens but these objects are actually military vessels like TR3-B developed by the US Air Force.