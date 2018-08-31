While gossips and rumours have become a part of Indian film industry, now these days fake news related to actors are also started to grow faster. Recently the former Miss World, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who is also one of the big stars in Bollywood industry, has slammed reports, which stated that she turned down Sanjay Leela Bhansali for husband Abhishek Bachchan.

Aishwarya and Bhansali have worked together in evergreen movies such as Devdas and Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.

Recently, a report published by Indian media outlet Deccan Chronicle stated that a source told them "Aishwarya had to choose between working with Bhansali and sharing screen space with her husband, as the dates for both films were clashing. And she chose the film with her husband. They haven't worked together in eight years. And more importantly, both of them have fabulous roles in Gulab Jamun. They're going to be playing characters they've never played before."

After the report was published and the fans started to go with the flow, in a statement the actress called the reports "totally baseless and untrue". As per the representatives of Aishwarya, the news is not true as the actress has "immense love for Sanjay Leela Bhansali and will always be very keen to work with him and he knows that."

Even though IMDB website has not yet updated the names of Gulab Jamun's the cast and crew, Indian superstar Amitabh Bachchan's son, Abhishek spoke to Deccan Chronicle and said how working with his wife was always special.

"Gulab Jamun is a sweet film and it's always a pleasure to work with the missus. Every time we've done a film together, it's been special," he said.

However, as per the reports from Hindustan Times, the beauty queen Aishwarya told Mid-Day that "it was around the same time that AB decided to take a time-out. After the hiatus, he returned with Manmarziyaan, which coincidentally is directed by Anurag Kashyap. That's when the chatter around Gulab Jamun began again, and we finally came on board. It is a beautiful script, and we fit the narrative perfectly."