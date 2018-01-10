The AirSelfie2 flying camera was unveiled on Wednesday at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, challenging available consumer drones in the market today at a very affordable price. With its less than US$300 price tag, the AirSelfie2 proves that people do not need expensive drones to dive into the aerial photography scene.

This pocket-sized drone features a 12-megapixel camera that is capable of shooting photos and videos in full HD. Additionally, its 85-degree field of view enables users to capture the best stills possible without needing any peripherals like lenses.

Also read: Huawei Mate 10 Pro heads to US in February for $799

The battery is a huge upgrade from its predecessor which can run up to 50 per cent longer. The 16-gigabyte memory is another great upgrade to accommodate thousands of photos and video clips. With its four turbofans, the drone can travel more than 60 feet from home base.

"The AirSelfie2 is truly revolutionary when it comes to flying cameras. When you're looking to capture life's important moments, dramatic scenery or large group shots, you want a combination of best-in-class technology and ease of use. The AirSelfie2 delivers precisely that," says Stefano Cabella, chief executive of AirSelfie.

Through the AirSelfie smartphone app, wireless connection to iOS and Android devices is made possible, making the upload of shots to social media platforms as quickly as possible.

Also read: Dell unveils refresh XPS 13 with 4K display, XPS 15 2-in-1 convertible: Price and release date details

AirSelfie 2 is covered with an anodised aluminium casing, guaranteeing a durable body. Weighing just over two ounces with dimensions of 3.72" x 2.71" x 0.45", carrying the camera around is very light and convenient.

The AirSelfie2 flying camera will be available to purchase through airselfiecamera.com and select retailers starting March 2018 for US$299.95. It comes with a power bank, a USB cable and a protective bumper. Colour options are silver, black, gold and rose gold.