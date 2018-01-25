An AirAsia employee, who was on duty, died during a flight from Kuala Lumpur to Bandung on Wednesday. AirAsia Malaysia said in a statement that Flight AK416 was diverted to Senai International Airport, Johor Bahru due to a medical emergency.

"The passenger, an AirAsia employee on duty travel, received immediate medical attention upon landing but was pronounced dead by an emergency doctor on the ground," the company told Asia One.

ALSO READ: Thai AirAsia flight delays departure after staff mistake sex toy for bomb

AirAsia Malaysia has extended its deepest sympathies to the family of the deceased employee and it would provide all necessary support to the family during this bereavement period. The company added that the AirAsia family is saddened by the loss of an AllStar.

"The safety of our guests is our utmost priority and we strive to provide as much assistance as possible in these circumstances," the authorities added.