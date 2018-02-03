The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) is gunning for an artificial intelligence that is more intelligent than the human child, a venture that will drastically change the industry going forward.

The MIT Intelligence Quest, or MIT IQ, is an institute-wide initiative to explore more about human intelligence and develop new AI-driven technologies. More than 200 world-leading experts in disciplines like AI, cognitive science, and neuroscience collaborate to bring in a new class of machine intelligence.

"The MIT Intelligence Quest—MIT IQ—will advance the science and engineering of both human and machine intelligence. It seeks to discover the foundations of human intelligence and drive the development of technological tools that can positively influence virtually every aspect of society," explains MIT in the project's website.

The group says it is taking this project in baby steps, the same way that the machine that grows into intelligence the way a person does--starting from being a child and learning like a child.

From prevention of deaths from cancer to the designing and automation of molecular pathways to make new pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals to deriving from the aggregation of data beyond organization boundaries without infringing privacy, contributors in this endeavor are optimistic that this technological breakthrough will pave the way to the next form of deep learning which will largely benefit most, if not all industries.

"Drawing on MIT's deep strengths and signature values, culture, and history, MIT IQ promises to make important contributions to understanding the nature of intelligence, and to harnessing it to make a better world," says MIT president L. Rafael Reif.

MIT IQ is calling for collaborators who are interested to take part in this endeavour. Check the MIT website for more details.