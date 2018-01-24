Rookie actor Ahn Hyo Seop, who recently caught the attention for his role in "Father is Strange," will play the lead man in Kim Yoo Jung's upcoming JTBC comeback drama "Clean With Passion For Now." Earlier, actor Song Jae Rim was considered for the role. However, after several rounds of auditions and discussions, the production team has finalised Hyo Seop for the role.

Based on a webtoon, the drama revolves around two personalities— Jang Sun Kyul, the wealthy owner of a cleaning company who suffers from severe mysophobia and is obsessed with cleaning and the carefree Gil Oh Sol (played by Kim), who is optimistic but untidy.

Hyo Seop will appear as the good-looking, wealthy heir who lives life perfectly. He refuses to touch other people due to his fear of cleanliness and cannot withstand even a whit of dust. "We have cast Hyo Seop as he has rightly understood the nuisance of the character well during the auditions. His expressions and looks rightly matches Sun Kyul," an official from the production team told Sports Chosun. The actor has been gaining positive reviews for his acting skills over the past couple of years. His other notable roles include "Three Color Fantasy – Queen of the Ring" and "Entertainer."

On the other hand, Kim will play the role of an aggressive job seeker whose survival is her priority. In the midst of making her end meet, she doesn't have time to be neat or tidy. When these two contrasting personalities fall for each other what follows next is a true roller coaster ride. Interestingly, This will be Kim's first project after turning 20 years of age.

The drama will go on air in April after the completion of "Waikiki."