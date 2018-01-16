The Donald Trump administration plans to unveil revised self-driving car guidelines this summer to give carmakers more freedom to develop self-driving car technologies, the US Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao has told the Detroit Auto Show recently.

The approach to self-driving cars "will be tech neutral and flexible -- not top-down, or command and control... The (Transportation) Department will not be in the business of picking winners or losers or favoring one form of technology over another," Chao said.

The US automaker General Motors (GM) has already asked permission from federal regulators to deploy its first driverless car fleet in 2019. Its customers will use a mobile app to request a ride, the way it is now for Ola or Uber cabs. In this case, customers will control the experience through buttons and touch screen tablets, reported IANS.

Here is a picturesque presentation of the latest self-driving or driverless cars on anvil from the world's top auto firms: