Whenever Telugu fim star Pawan Kalyan comes out with a film, huge number of fans first visit the film and start haunting those who venture to review the film, let alone criticize it. At the end of the first day, first show and first week, celebrations mark the theatres and this time even in the US where the film was released one day before its release in India, the scene was not visibly different.

The story 'Agnyaathavaasi' is, of course, strong as it was expected after the successful 2013 film "Attarintiki Daredi" by the same actor-director Pawan Kalyan and Trivikram duo. Not surprising that the story is also an improvement on the same lines. In their previous film, the main character enters his estranged aunt's house incognito as driver and this time, he joins his own company incognito as an employee to redeem his mother's wish to end the hostile takeover.

Another turn is that the hero, hitherto exiled, enters the scene as heir to a billionaire father and is keen to find out who killed his father and younger brother. That sets the film on an interesting note, not boring but not the same as the previous release by them. While Pawan Kalyan fans are certain to keep the film going for the first one week, it remains to be seen whether average viewers will still go for it in theatres or decide to watch it later on TV.

Cast includes Boman Irani as the billionaire Govinda Bhargav who was killed and Pawan Kalyan plays the role of his incognito son Abhishekta Bhargav or the 'prince in exile' as the tagline says. Kushboo plays the hero's stepmother Indrani who inspires him to go after the killers of his father and brother.

Other cast in the film 'Agnyaathavaasi' include Aadhi Pinisetty as Seetharam, Tanikella Bharani as Abhi's uncle, Vennela Kishore as Balasubramanyam, Murli Sharma as Sharma and Rao Ramesh as Varma. The film is otherwise full of 'Powerstar' Pawan Kalyan in every screen and of course, meant for his fans.

On the box office front, Agnyaathavaasi has made more than $1 million on its opening day in the US market and is placed next only to 'Bahubali 2' record and above his brother Chiranjeevi's "Khaidi No.150" record in the American market. Today's opening will reveal the success rate in domestic market. Otherwise, it is certain to emerge as the best weekend film.