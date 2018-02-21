The Mount Sinabung volcano in Indonesia's Sumatra Island erupted on Monday, spewing columns of ash as high as five km with hot ash sliding down its slope.

Head of National Volcanology Agency Kasbani said the hot ash slides were 4.9 km to the southeast of the crater and 3.5 km to the east.

"This is the highest eruption for this year," he told Xinhua news agency.

However, Kasbani said the ash from the volcano does not disturb flights.

"The ash does not head to Medan city and compounds of Kualanamu international airport," he added.

Mount Sinabung volcano had been quiet for four centuries before erupting in 2010. The volcano had also erupted in 2014 and 2016. (IANS)

Children watch as Mount Sinabung volcano spews smoke and ash in Karo, North Sumatra of Indonesia
Ash from Mount Sinabung volcano rises during an eruption in Karo, North Sumatra, Indonesia
Ash from Mount Sinabung rises during an eruption, Indonesia February 19, 2018, in this still image taken from a social media video.
Ash from Mount Sinabung volcano rises during an eruption as seen from Brastagi town in Karo
Ash from Mount Sinabung volcano covers a car and street following an eruption in Karo
Mount Sinabung volcano spews volcanic ash in Karo, North Sumatera, Indonesia
Students clean their school yard from ash after Mount Sinabung volcano erupted on Monday at Payung village in Karo
