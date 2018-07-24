A person named Charles has claimed that he has met face to face with Jesus during a near-death experience. Charles, who nearly died twice following a massive heart attack shared his experiences of seeing God in a recent post he wrote on NDERF (Near Death Experience Research Foundation) website.

After experiencing the afterlife, Charles now strongly believes that life after death is a reality, and there is a sole entity which controls each and everything in this material world.

Following the heart attack, Charles was pronounced dead twice, but surprisingly, he resuscitated both the times. After being pronounced technically dead, Charles revealed that he was taken to heaven by Jesus and angels.

"When I died, I entered into heaven. I couldn't take my eyes off of what I saw. Angels had me underneath each arm, one on my left and one on my right arm. I was aware of their presence, but I couldn't take my eyes off of what was in front of me. I saw a wall of the whitest of white clouds with a light emanating from them. I KNEW what was behind those clouds and I knew what the source of that light was, I knew it was Jesus!," wrote Charles on the NDERF website.

Charles revealed that he saw Jesus riding the prettiest horse he has ever seen in heaven. After looking closely, Jesus told Charles that his time is not up.

Charles reveals that he experiences similar events when he was pronounced dead for the second time too.

A few months ago, Eben Alexander, a neurosurgeon by profession had also shared his feeling during a near-death experience. In his book titled, 'Living in a Mindful Universe: A Neurosurgeon's Journey Into the Heart of Consciousness', Eben revealed that he saw a circular entity while being out of the body.

However, experts claim that the hallucinations people often feel during near-death experience are due to the survival mechanism adopted by the brain while it starves for oxygen.