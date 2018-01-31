China on Wednesday urged Washington to work together to resolve their differences and maintain stable development in bilateral relations following US President Donald Trump's State of the Union address in which he called Beijing a "rival".

Trump in his Tuesday night speech said "Russia and China were challenging American values and interests".

"We hope that the US abandons the outdated Cold War mentality to work with China to properly manage our differences and uphold the steady and healthy development of China-US relations," China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said in a press conference.

"China and US share broad and common interests while we also have some divergences and differences. The facts and history have showed that win-win cooperation is the only viable choice for us," she said.

Asked about diplomatic tensions between the US and Russia, the spokesperson said Beijing-Moscow relations would not be affected by external factors.