Ram Gopal Varma, one of the finest directors Indian film industry has ever produced, is now enjoying the critical success of his latest short documentary 'God, Sex, and Truth' which featured Mia Malkova in the lead role.

The film, which narrated the philosophies and fantasies associated with sex, was well received by critics, and everyone praised the maverick director for crafting such a documentary with a strong and bold message. Now, it has been reported that Ram Gopal Varma is in talks with young Tollywood actor Akhil Akkineni for a new film.

As per close sources to the director, the script of the movie was narrated to Akhil Akkineni recently. The actor became heavily impressed with the content and reportedly gave a positive nod to the director immediately. Initially, RGV has planned to work in this movie as a producer, and he has asked one of his associates to direct it. But upon request from Akhil Akkineni, Ram Gopal Varma agreed to helm the movie.

It has been also learned that Ram Gopal Varma has completed shooting a small teaser with Akhil Akkineni for this film. After seeing the teaser, Akhil became heavily impressed with it, and he reportedly lauded RGV for his impeccable filmmaking skills. The actor even asked Ram Gopal Varma to craft more strong characters for him in the future.

Interestingly, RGV is now busy working with Akhil's father Nagarjuna in a cop thriller. The shooting of this movie is now progressing steadily in Mumbai. As per reports, this new film will portray the dark world of Mumbai underworld in the rawest manner.

The shooting of Ram Gopal Varma's movie with Akhil Akkineni will begin after the completion of his project with Nagarjuna.

In the meantime, Ram Gopal Varma is simultaneously working on his upcoming Telugu-language web series named 'Kadapa'. This series will be RGV's second web outing after 'Guns and Thighs.'