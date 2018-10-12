In an incident that has baffled several officials, Africa's youngest billionaire Mohammed Dewji has reportedly been abducted by gunmen in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania. Dewji is said to have been abducted on Thursday, October 11, morning when he was entering a hotel gym for his regular workout.

Speaking of the incident, regional governor, Paul Makonda said that Tanzania had never witnessed anything like this. "Initial information indicates he was kidnapped by whites travelling in two vehicles. This kind of incident is new here," the Agence France-Presse quoted Makonda as saying.

A press conference was also held regarding the abduction, during which Lazaro Mambosasa, the Dar es Salaam police chief, revealed that the gunmen had "shot into the air" before taking Dewji away in a car.

Who is Mohammed Dewji?