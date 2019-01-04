The 17th edition of the AFC Asian Cup will commence on Saturday, January 5 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and 24 teams across Asia will battle it out to be declared the best team in the continent.

None of the matches will start before 6 pm local time, 7 pm SGT and 11 am BST. The specific time of every match is listed below under the 'Full Schedule' section.

AFC Asian Cup 2019 Preview

India heads into the tournament ranked 97 in the world and 15in the continent. They have been placed in a tough group alongside hosts Thailand, Bahrain and hosts UAE.

The 24 teams have been divided into six groups of four teams each. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the round of 16 and the remaining for spots will be filled by the four best third-placed teams.

There are plenty of strong teams in the tournament and it is difficult to pick an outright favourite but going by the performances in the World Cup, South Korea and Japan will fancy their chances of going all the way.

Japan will be eager to avenge their defeat to South Korea in the final of the Asian Games last year but hosts UAE cannot be discounted either given their third-place finish in the multisport competition. Australia and Iran are also in with a shout of going deep into the tournament.

The final of the tournament will be held at the Zayed Sports City Stadium in Abu Dhabi on February 1.

Groups

GROUP A: UAE, Bahrain, India, Thailand

GROUP B: Australia, Syria, Jordan, Palestine

GROUP C: South Korea, China, Kyrgyzstan, Philippines

GROUP D: Iran, Iraq, Vietnam, Yemen

GROUP E: Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Lebanon, North Korea

GROUP F: Japan, Uzbekistan, Oman, Turkmenistan

Venues

Zayed Sports City Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Al Nahyan Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Maktoum bin Rashid Al Maktoum Stadium, Dubai

Al-Maktoum Stadium, Dubai

Hazza bin Zayed Stadium, Al Ain

Khalifa bin Zayed Stadium, Al Ain

Sharjah Stadium, Sharjah

Full Schedule (SGT)

Global TV Listings