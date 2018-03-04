An International conference of flat earth believers will be conducted this year in Canada in August. Through a newly created event page on Facebook, the organizers of the event have called flat earth believers to attend the conference in Edmonton and the upcoming conference is headed by Robbie Davidson of Kryptoz Media.

The event page created on Facebook indicates that the conference will be held at West Edmonton Mall on Aug. 9-10. As of now, more than 2700 people have marked interest to attend the event.

"I think a lot of us that came to this at first ridiculed and laughed at it. I think right now, there are a lot out there that believe this, that really hasn't come out of the closet," said Robbie Davidson, Health Thoroughfare reports.

Flat-earthers are a group of people who strongly propagate the idea that the earth we live in is flat, and not spherical as we have studied in our textbooks. According to these people, authorities including NASA are covering up the real shape of the earth for unknown reasons.

People who believe in flat earth claim that the earth is protected by the poles with a giant wall of ice in its borders, and that is the reason why most of the governments are building their bases in these areas.

They also state that the images released by NASA are made up of computer graphics showing the spherical shape of the earth. Their contention is that it is practically impossible to take clear photographs of earth from such distance due to the presence of our atmosphere.

Eminent personalities join row

Even though experts are rubbishing this theory put forward by flat-earthers, many eminent personalities including former English Captain Andrew Flintoff strongly claim that the earth is flat.

"If you're in a helicopter and you hover why does the Earth not come to you if it's round? Why, if we're hurtling through space, why would water stay still? Why is it not wobbling? Also if you fire a laser about 16 miles, if the world was curved, you shouldn't be able to see it but you can," said Flintoff in his own podcast, for BBC 5 Live with ex-Wales footballer Robbie Savage.