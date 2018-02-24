Hong Kong's one of the famous and biggest actresses, Li Ching has died at the age of 69 on Thursday, Feb 22. She was found dead in her rented apartment, which is located in Quarry Bay district in Hong Kong.

According to local media reports, the veteran actress from 1960s and 1970s was living alone in her apartment and had been dead for few days.

When a strange foul smell started to emerge, the security guard of that building called the police. Later the authority was trying to contact her relatives.

Li was born in Shanghai and raised in Hong Kong. In 1965 she made her debut as a lead actress, opposite to Ivy Ling Po in the movie called 'The Mermaid'. She received the Best Actress award at the Asian Film Festival for performance in the movie.

In 1972, Li won Most Popular Actress award at the same award ceremony for her role as a teenage wife in a romantic comedy movie called The Merry Wife. After this film, people started to call her as "Baby Movie Queen" and it became her nickname.

She worked in the film industry for almost two decades and was featured in more than 50 movies. She did most of her movies under the banner of Shaw Brothers studio. Li was known for her relationship with the co-founder of the film company Run Run Shaw.

However, among all the movies, Li received most of the appreciation for Three Smiles, The Lotus Lamp, Susanna, and Bodyguard.

She never gets married after the death of her long-term boyfriend in 1979, who was the descendant of Kowloon Motor Bus Company.

Even though she announced her retirement from the movie industry in 1983, she was always in talks for her bad fortune in stock market and gambling. Because of that, she had to live in a cheap rental flat. She also faced a long-term court case for not paying her apartment's rent.