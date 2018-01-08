Korean actress Lee Si Young is now a mom after giving birth to her first baby on January 7.

"Lee Si Young and her family are very happy to welcome a special new life," said her agency Huayi brothers.

The 35-year-old actress and 44-year-old businessman Cho Seung Hyun got married last September after she announced in July that she's pregnant.

In her announcement on July 13, she revealed that she was 14 weeks pregnant and will get married, a day after she denied news reports about her wedding.

She got pregnant while filming the TV series "The Guardians," also known as "Lookout," which ran from May to July last year.

"It's a little embarrassing, but this is the first time I'm writing a letter through social media. Rather than having everyone learn about it through reports, I wanted to be the one to share the news personally. I'm hoping that misunderstandings will not happen later on if I share the news myself," Lee Si Young wrote in a letter she posted on Instagram.

She added, "I am planning to marry the person I love in the fall. It might be a bit sudden, but after the drama finished, I discussed it with our families and we came to this conclusion. The reason why we've suddenly scheduled plans for the ceremony is because I am 14 weeks pregnant and will soon become a mother."

The actress explained that she found out she was pregnant while filming "The Guardians" that "I was worried and a little scared at the sudden news, but I was firstly grateful that a new life was coming."

She said she kept it a secret because she "didn't know what to do. I also didn't want the drama production team to receive any damage if the news got out, and so I couldn't tell anyone."