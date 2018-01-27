Loen Entertainment has taken over South Korean actress Kim So Hyun's overall activities, promotions and projects.

Recently the actress signed an independent label E&T Story Entertainment which is supported by Leon Entertainment.

Loen Entertainment is one of the largest agencies in South Korea and manages many big stars and their projects and activities.

The 18- year-old actress has been quite busy with promotions including various commercials, films and has been declared as one of the most promising stars of South Korean Entertainment Industry.

Last year, Kim So Hyun did cameos in hit dramas like 'Goblin, 'Ruler: Master of the Mask' and more to lay foundation to her lay foundation of a successful acting career.

The actress ended the contract with SidusHQ, her previous agency in August 2017 and has started working with her new label which is under Loen Entertainment since last year's December.

Loen Entertainment released a statement saying, "We decided to create an independent label based on Kim So Hyun's future growth and potential as well as our staff's management experience. Loen Entertainment plans to not only move forward with actors' management but also with various media content production. We hope that it will produce a synergy effect."

The label further stated that they have invested in E&T Story Entertainment in order to extend their subsidiary Plan A Entertainment's actor.

They also ensured co-operation between the two companies.

Kim So Hyun is one of the rising stars of South Korean Entertainment Industry and has already garnered much attention through her roles in 'Hey Ghost, Let's Fight', 'Who Are You' and more.

The actress will be seen alongside Highlight's Yoo Doo Joo soon in an upcoming KBS' drama 'Radio Romance', where she would be playing her first adult character.

Loen Entertainment has also announced recently that they will change the name of their company to 'Kakao M' in order to strengthen and boost their brand as a broad content company and also to support the existing Kakao brand.

'Radio Romance' will air on January 30 on KBS World. The drama will be shown at 22:00 KST on Mondays and Tuesdays every week.

With inputs from MBN Star.