Actress Kim Ji Won will be reportedly appearing as a guest on JTBC's 'Night Goblin'.

Kim Ji Won is one of the rising stars of South Korean Entertainment Industry. The 25-year-old actress has starred in hits like "The Heirs" and "To The Beautiful You".

Ji Won gained lots of love and attention for her role in the popular dramas 'Descendants of the Sun" and "Fight for My Way".

According to various reports, Ji Won will be attending an upcoming recording for the television program 'Night Goblin' on January 19. This will be the first time she will be making her presence in a variety show after "Running Man", back in May of 2016.

Night Goblin is a South Korean reality show created by JTBC starring Lee Soo-Geun, Jeong Hyeong-don, Park Sun- kwang, Lee Hong-gi and Kim Jong-hyun.

SHINee's late member Jonghyun had also appeared on the show as a guest for Christmas which was filmed prior to his passing.

Night Goblin is aired on Sundays every week at 6:30 PM KST.

Fans are extremely excited. Check out reactions:

