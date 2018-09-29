Recently a rumour was spread that claimed famous Taiwanese actress Brigitte Lin has ended her marriage with Hong Kong-based billionaire businessman Michael Ying. The couple got married in 1994.

Reports claimed that the former actress, who was married to Ying for 24 years, has already received almost HK$2 billion (S$350 million) in alimony after the alleged divorce.

The 63-year-old apparently felt that it was the right time to move on as their daughters are already aged between 16 and 22. It was also reported that the reason behind the divorce was due to Ying's philandering.

However, this is not the first time when the couple's relationship was rumoured to be in trouble. Previously, in 2016 the well-known movie personality once denied similar rumours.

Many are confident that the rumours may be true this time, as Lin was spotted in April 2018 when she was reportedly going on a movie date with a Caucasian man after she received the Golden Mulberry Lifetime Achievement Award at the Far East Film Festival in Italy.