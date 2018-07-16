Shiv Grewal, a British actor who has starred in Shakesperian plays has revealed the details of his remarkable near-death experience. Almost five years ago, the actor suffered a massive cardiac arrest and he was pronounced clinically dead for seven minutes.

"I knew, somehow, that I was dead. I was aware my brain was dying and crying out for help. But, at the same time, I felt things completely separate from my body. It was like I was in a void but could feel emotions and sensations. Despite knowing I was dead, I also knew that there was a chance of coming home," said Shiv Grewal, Mirror.co.uk.

The actor also said that he was going to get reincarnated at the end moments but his mind strongly wished to stay in the material world.

"I also understood that I'd be reincarnated, but I didn't want that just yet. I wanted to return to life, to the material world and to my wife. I demanded that I was coming back and I got my wish," added Grewal.

He mentioned a person feel weightless and disconnected from the physical world during the near-death experience. The actor also made it clear that he witnessed the moon and meteorites during the journey.

Grewal is now apparently busy drawing the visuals he saw during the eternal journey which was stopped halfway. He claimed that he was given the privilege to chose between life and death during the cosmic journey.

"I felt there was a whole set of possibilities, various lives and reincarnations that were being offered to me. But I didn't want them. I made it very clear that I wanted to return to my body, to my time, to my wife and to go on living. I needed to be proactive. I said I was coming back. I said it as a demand, not a request," says Grewal.

Even though several cases of near-death experiences are being reported all around the world regularly, medical experts believe that life after death is not a reality. As per medical experts, it is the technique of brain to survive itself which results in these sightings.