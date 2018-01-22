Actor Jun Tae Soo breathed his last on January 21 after battling depression. He was 33 (34 in Korean age).

"We are sorry to come out with heavy news. Actor Jun Tae Soo has passed away on January 21 at the age of 34," according to a statement by his agency, Haewadal Entertainment.

It explained that the actor, who was known for his role in the Korean drama 'Sungkyunkwan Scandal' in 2010, "was constantly being treated for depression, and even until recently, we were discussing his return as an actor as his condition was starting to improve."

He gained popularity for his good looks and acting. Actress Ha Ji Won who also happens to be Jun Tae Soo's sister has canceled all her shows.

"With the sudden sad news, his family and acquaintances are all mourning the death of Jun Tae Soo. Jun Tae Soo, who had a passion for acting, was a pure artist who was deeply involved in various fields of art," his agency described him.

Haewadal Entertainment did not disclose the real cause of his death but has asked " everyone to refrain from leaving malicious comments and/or writing speculative articles."

"The funeral will be held quietly with the family members and acquaintances. In order to commemorate the deceased's last road, we ask everyone to refrain from covering the funeral hall. We are full of sorrow and sorry to deliver such a sad news. Once again, we would like to express our condolences," the agency added.

Jun Tae Soo's breakout role was the antagonist Ha In Soo in 'Sungkyunkwan Scandal,' which made him extremely popular in 2010. The drama starred Park Min Young, Yoochun, Song Joong-ki and Yoo Ah-in.

He was enjoying success and was appearing on the sitcom 'All My Love' when he got involved in a scandal. After drinking on January 29, 2011, he boarded a taxi and assaulted the driver. He also assaulted a responding policeman and was arrested.

After the incident, he took time off for months before returning to TV on the show 'You're Here, You're Here, You're Really Here.' Jun Tae Soo did not have any project since 2014.