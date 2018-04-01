Hundreds of families and friends attended famous scientist Stephen Hawking's funeral ceremony, which took place on Saturday, March 31 in Cambridge. Even though the Late Professor Hawking was an atheist, the service honouring Hawking was held at the University of Cambridge's St. Mary, the Great church.

Actor Eddie Redmayne, who played the character of Hawking in 2014 biographical movie "The Theory of Everything," also attended the private funeral ceremony of the scientist who died on March 14 at age 76.

In this gallery, IBTimes Singapore has compiled a series of images from the funeral ceremony.