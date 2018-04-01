Hundreds of families and friends attended famous scientist Stephen Hawking's funeral ceremony, which took place on Saturday, March 31 in Cambridge. Even though the Late Professor Hawking was an atheist, the service honouring Hawking was held at the University of Cambridge's St. Mary, the Great church.
Actor Eddie Redmayne, who played the character of Hawking in 2014 biographical movie "The Theory of Everything," also attended the private funeral ceremony of the scientist who died on March 14 at age 76.
In this gallery,
IBTimes Singapore has compiled a series of images from the funeral ceremony.
A floral tribute left outside Great St Marys Church, where the funeral of theoretical physicist Prof Stephen Hawking is being held, in Cambridge, Britain, March 31, 2018.
Pallbearers carry the coffin out of Great St Marys Church at the end of the funeral of theoretical physicist Prof Stephen Hawking, in Cambridge, Britain, March 31, 2018.
British actor Eddie Redmayne arrives at Great St Marys Church, where he is giving a reading at the funeral of theoretical physicist Prof Stephen Hawking, in Cambridge, Britain, March 31, 2018.
British actor Felicity Jones and film director Charlie Guard arrive at Great St Marys Church, where the funeral of theoretical physicist Prof Stephen Hawking is being held, in Cambridge, Britain, March 31, 2018.
Jane Hawking and her son Timothy arrive at Great St Marys Church, where the funeral of theoretical physicist Prof Stephen Hawking is being held, in Cambridge, Britain, March 31, 2018.
Jane Hawking and her son Timothy follow the coffin into Great St Marys Church, where the funeral of theoretical physicist Prof Stephen Hawking is being held, in Cambridge, Britain, March 31, 2018.
Comedian Dara O'Briain arrives at Great St Marys Church, where the funeral of theoretical physicist Prof Stephen Hawking is being held, in Cambridge, Britain, March 31, 2018.
University of Cambridge college porters arrive at Great St Marys Church, where the funeral of theoretical physicist Prof Stephen Hawking is being held, in Cambridge, Britain, March 31, 2018.
Musician Brian May and actor Anita Dobson arrive at Great St Marys Church, where the funeral of theoretical physicist Prof Stephen Hawking is being held, in Cambridge, Britain, March 31, 2018
British actor and model Lily Cole arrives at Great St Marys Church, where the funeral of theoretical physicist Prof Stephen Hawking is being held, in Cambridge, Britain, March 31, 2018
The funeral cortege arrives at Great St Marys Church, where the funeral of theoretical physicist Prof Stephen Hawking is being held, in Cambridge, Britain, March 31, 2018.
Members of the church choir arrive at Great St Marys Church, where the funeral of theoretical physicist Prof Stephen Hawking is being held, in Cambridge, Britain, March 31, 2018.
