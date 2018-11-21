South Korean actor Choi Jin Hyuk has reportedly injured himself while filming the SBS drama titled "The Last Empress", confirmed G-Tree Creative. The agency also confirmed that the actor will resume his activities after the accident.

On November 20, a representative from G-Tree Creative stated that "Choi Jin Hyuk will attend the press conference for SBS's "The Last Empress" that is slated to take place later today. The actor is attending to his injury and fortunately has improved considerably".

The actor was reportedly injured on the set while filming an action scene and suffered a gash of approximately seven centimetres near his eye. The actor was rushed to the hospital and received 30 stitches above his eye.

Speaking on the incident his agency clarified that "there was an accident during the filming of an action scene that resulted in Choi Jin Hyuk getting injured. He suffered a gash of approximately seven centimetres above one of his eyes that required 30 stitcehs. He has received the necessary treatment and is currently being monitored and keeping an ice pack on the area to reduce the swelling".

The agency also explained his stand on resuming filming for the "The Last Empress" which stated that they will hold discussions with the producers.

Choi Jin Hyuk plays the role of an imperial bodyguard for SBS's new drama "The Last Empress". The story is set in an alternate reality where modern day Korea is a constitutional monarchy. Jang Nara plays a young woman who marries a royal emperor played by Shin Sung Rok.

It was earlier stated by the production staff that "Choi Jin Hyuk puts in an unbelievable amount of work to realistically portray an imperial bodyguard. No matter what scene or sequence, his passion brings energy to drama".

"The Last Empress" will premiere on November 21 at 10p, KST and will also be available on Viki.