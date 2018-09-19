Ben Affleck's close ones are unhappy with his relationship with Shauna Sexton. The 46-year-old has been spending a lot of time with the Playboy model since re-entering rehab.

Sexton was seen with the Justice League star before he was admitted to a Malibu rehab in August. According to ET, it's "been challenging for everyone who is trying to help him through this process."

A source said: "He has been told to hold off on a relationship... but isn't heeding that advice. His closest friends hoped he was just dating her and would break it off after going to rehab, but he seems to get closer to her every day. The more time Ben seems to spend with Shauna, the more he seems to want to go home."

"Shauna has been a strong support for him by attending his family sessions and listening to the advice, but she doesn't seem willing to give him the space he needs to stay in rehab," the insider added.

"Lindsay was supporting Ben in the beginning but now he seems to be relying more on Shauna than Lindsay and she is devastated," the source shared.

Meanwhile, the 22-year-old model hit back at claims that Affleck's latest stint in rehab is her fault.

After she posted a picture of herself with a glass of red wine on Instagram, fans accused her of getting the father-of-three into rehab. She replied by saying: "It's bizarre to me that you can somehow correlate someone's poor decisions to anyone other than that person. Never drank around or with him for the record."

"Ben is a grown ass man, baby," she concluded. "He makes his own decisions. Blaming a 22-year-old for someone's 3rd time in rehab is just ridiculous. He is human. I am a human. You are human. We all are going to f–k up it's just a matter of learning from it. Don't be so quick to throw shade on people. Take a step back, accept that we are all on our own journey, and be a little less critical. Take care xx."