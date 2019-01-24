The Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) said in a statement on Wednesday night, January 23 that the Singapore actor Aloysius Pang, who was seriously injured during a Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) training exercise in New Zealand, died at the age of 28.

In a news release, MINDEF stated the SAF Operationally Ready National Serviceman, Pang "passed away at 2045hrs on 23 January 2019 (SG time) at Waikato Hospital, New Zealand."

The ministry also said that an independent Committee of Inquiry (COI) will be will be convened to investigate the circumstances leading to the incident and the preliminary findings will be shared in a press conference chaired by the Chief of Defence Force on Thursday.

Corporal First Class (National Service) Pang, was carrying out repair works inside the Singapore Self-Propelled Howitzer (SSPH) with two other SAF personnel on 19 January 2019 at Waiouru Training Area in New Zealand.

"Unfortunately, CFC (NS) Pang sustained injuries when the gun barrel was lowered," said MINDEF.

He was taken to Waikato Hospital, a regional trauma centre, where he underwent three surgeries and finally doctors put him under artificial support for his lungs, kidneys and heart.

"Teo Li Tserng, Chief of Trauma and Acute Care Surgery at Tan Tock Seng Hospital, was flown in to assist the New Zealand medical team tending to CFC (NS) Pang. Despite surgical attempts to repair damaged organs and putting him on artificial life support, CFC (NS) Pang succumbed to the injuries and passed away," said MINDEF.

The ministry stated that SAF will be making the arrangements to bring Pang's body to Singapore and added that MINDEF "and the SAF extend their deepest condolences to the family of CFC (NS) Pang and will continue to render assistance and support in their time of loss."

Fellow artists from the entertainment industry paid tribute to the late actor Pang, who was an Armament Technician from the 268th Battalion Singapore Artillery.