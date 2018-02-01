The family of the schoolgirl, who committed suicide after being accused of stealing a teacher's mobile phone, is demanding justice saying she was wrongly picked, humiliated and mistreated. Her uncle R. Manogaran told media that the family wants police to take action against the teachers because of their ill-treatment of the girl.

The 14-year-old girl, on January 24, tried to hang herself with a shawl at her house after she was accused of theft. The victim, who is the youngest of four siblings, left a note for her parents saying she did not steal the phone and she did not want any more trouble to come to her family.

Malaysian Tamilar Kural president David Marshel, who was following the case, confirmed the death, according to Star Online. He said that the girl died in Seberang Jaya Hospital at about 3.30am on Thursday, February 1. He also said that a post-mortem will be conducted before handing over the body to the family.

The victim suffered brain damage and was fighting for life at the Seberang Jaya Hospital's intensive care unit since last week.

According to the girl's father, she was brought home by the class teacher and her husband at about 6.15pm that day. However, they could not confirm if the girl was the same they found in the CCTV footage, which captured the theft.

Following the humiliation, the daughter locked herself in the room. She was later found unconscious with a shawl around her neck tied to some piping, reported the website.

Recent cases from Malaysia testifies to the fact that minors are mistreated or mishandled in the country. On January 22, a disturbing video of a man molesting a young girl at a funfair in Sg Petani in Kedah, Malaysia has gone viral on social media.

Also on January 29, a 29-year-old welfare centre caretaker was charged with three counts of abetting her husband to molest two girls in Malaysia.

The teacher has been reportedly transferred out of the school to a desk job at the district education office.

Star Online also shared the number of a counselling group for depression and suicide. People can call Befrienders in the Klang Valley at 03-7956 8145 and Penang at 04-281 5161/281 1108. They can also email sam@befrienders.org.my.