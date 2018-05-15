A Redmart lorry driver has been taken to hospital on May 14, 2018, after his lorry overturned on its side at the junction of Holland Road and Belmont Road. The accident apparently happened at around 7.30 AM, and police officials revealed that they were alerted at 7.35 AM.

The impact of the accident has left a dent of the central road divider.

The Redmart driver who is 37-years-old was conscious while he was being taken to the National University Hospital. According to hospital officials, the driver has suffered just minor injuries and there is nothing to worry about his health status.

Wet roads increase the number of accidents in Singapore

Eyewitnesses revealed that the lorry skidded before the accident due to the wet road after a small downpour. As per eyewitnesses, there were many motorcyclists on the road during the time of the accident, and many of them managed to swerve on time. Eyewitnesses further said that consequences would have been dire if the overturned lorry hit any of the motorcyclists on the road.

Details of similar incidents

Even though police is ensuring strict traffic regulations on Singaporean roads, accidents are still common in the country. On May 11, 2018, an SBS Transit bus and SMRT bus collided at Bukit Batok leaving 33 people injured.

Among the injured in the Butik Bakot bus accident, there was a pregnant woman, and she was apparently taken to the Ng Teng Fong General Hospital. Sources reveal that all the 33 people suffered minor injuries.

On May 03, 2018, a motorcyclist was injured in an accident that took place on the Seletar Expressway (SLE). Similar to the accident that injured the Redmart lorry driver, this accident too happened due to slippery roads after a downpour.