An accident took place on Saturday night, February 9 between a bus and a prime mover at the junction of the Tampines Expressway (TPE) and Loyang Avenue that caused injuries to thee people, who were taken to the hospital.

As per the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), they were alerted to the accident at around 9.30 pm. After the officials reached the location, the junction of TPE with Tampines Avenue 7, they found three injured people, who were taken to Changi General Hospital by SCDF ambulances.

Joshua Lim, who was on Go-Ahead bus service 3, said that he had been standing and listening to music when both the vehicles collided.

Lim, 24 also added that the prime mover appeared to be beating the red light signal when the bus crashed into the left side of it. As soon as the collision happened the windscreen of the bus cracked immediately.

In addition, Liam, who is also a student of National University of Singapore (NUS) said that after the collision, his first instinct was to get out of the bus somehow as quickly as possible as he could see fuel gushing out from the broken tank of the prime mover.

He believes that due to the accident several people in the front of the bus, including an elderly man, might have sustained some injuries.

Liam also added that on the bus, there was a full-time national serviceman, who went to help prime mover driver, who was lying on the floor and clutching his ribs. However, the driver asked for an ambulance, but it was not clear whether he was one of those thee injured people or not.