After a six-day joint operation including multiple agencies, 91 people were arrested for various offenses in Geylang. In a statement issued, the police revealed that the joint operation which ended on June 08, 2018, was led by the Bedok Police Division and it also involved officers from the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB), Health Sciences Authority (HSA), Ministry of Manpower (MOM), Singapore Customs, Criminal Investigation Department (CID), and the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA).

After the six-day long raid, the authorities seized contraband cigarettes, cough mixtures and illegal tablets worth S$4500.

Details of the accused

Out of the 91 people arrested, fourteen women aged between 19 and 45 were nabbed for offenses under the woman's charter. Six men aged between 42 and 58 were arrested for drug-related offenses, while two men in their thirties were arrested peddling and possessing contraband cigarettes.

67 men and one woman were arrested for multifarious charges including promotion of public gaming, indulging in public gaming, and becoming a part of unlawful society.

During the raid, police also an overcrowded residential housing unit of foreign workers. From here, police arrested a 28-year-old man for immigration offenses.

Police are currently investigating all these cases to nab more culprits associated with these illegal activities.

Illegal mafia on the prowl in Singapore

Even though police and legal authorities are implementing strict measures to combat the activities of these societal evils, the illegal gambling mafia is still on the prowl in Singapore. On May 30, the police revealed that 15 men and eight women were arrested after a joint operation involving various legal authorities. Police arrested eight women for as they offered online sexual services and operated within residential areas.

The nabbed 14 men aged between 23 and 51 have reportedly committed offenses under the Common Gaming House Act. Police also revealed that four of the arrested men were apparently operating a gambling den.