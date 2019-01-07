The first award ceremony of 2019, Golden Globes has taken place at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. This glamorous event was hosted by the Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg.

While the famous American comedian Carol Burnett received the inaugural award for a lifetime career in television that was named after her, Jeff Bridges was presented with the Cecil B. DeMille Award.

IBTimes Singapore congratulates all the winners as well as nominees for their achievements and accumulated some pictures from the Golden Globes Award ceremony.