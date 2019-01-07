The first award ceremony of 2019, Golden Globes has taken place at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. This glamorous event was hosted by the Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg.

While the famous American comedian Carol Burnett received the inaugural award for a lifetime career in television that was named after her, Jeff Bridges was presented with the Cecil B. DeMille Award.

IBTimes Singapore congratulates all the winners as well as nominees for their achievements and accumulated some pictures from the Golden Globes Award ceremony.

Golden Globe Award 2019
Golden Globe Award 2019 Golden Globe Awards Instagram
Actress Gemma Chan
Actress Gemma Chan Gemma Chan Instagram
Nico Santos
Nico Santos Nico Santos Instagram

Christian Bale
Christian Bale at Golden Globes 2019 Instagram

Darren Criss
Darren Criss Golden Globe Awards Instagram

Emily Blunt
Emily Blunt Golden Globe Awards Instagram
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga Golden Globe Awards Instagram
Jameela Jamil and Manny Jacinto
Jameela Jamil and Manny Jacinto Golden Globe Awards Instagram