Just two days before the final voting for the 2019 Academy Awards begins, celebrities from the film world have come together once again to celebrate this year's British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) on Sunday, February 10. This event took place at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

In this 72nd edition of BAFTA, "The Favourite" and "Roma" took most of the victories. While Yorgos Lanthimos' movie received seven awards, including best actress for Olivia Colman, Alfonso Cuaron's foreign language movie "Roma," beaten all the nominees to take the awards for best film and director.

However, here is the complete list of the winners:

BEST PICTURE: "Roma"

BEST DIRECTOR: Alfonso Cuaron, "Roma"

BEST ACTOR: Rami Malek, "Bohemian Rhapsody"

BEST ACTRESS: Olivia Colman, "The Favourite"

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR: Mahershala Ali, "Green Book"

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS: Rachel Weisz, "The Favourite"

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY: Deborah Davis, Tony Mcnamara, "The Favourite"

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY: Spike Lee, David Rabinowitz, Charlie Wachtel, Kevin Wilmott, "BlacKkKlansman"

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY: Alfonso Cuaron, "Roma"

BEST COSTUME DESIGN: "The Favourite"

BEST FILM EDITING: "Vice"

BEST MAKE UP & HAIR: "The Favourite"

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN: "The Favourite"

BEST SCORE: "A Star is Born"

BEST SOUND: "Bohemian Rhapsody"

BEST SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS: "Black Panther"

BEST ANIMATED FILM: "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse"

BEST DOCUMENTARY: "Free Solo"

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM: "Roma"

BEST BRITISH FILM: "The Favourite"

BEST DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER: Michael Pearce (writer/director), "Beast"

BEST BRITISH ANIMATED SHORT: "Roughhouse"

BEST BRITISH LIVE-ACTION SHORT: "73 Cows"

RISING STAR AWARD: Letitia Wright