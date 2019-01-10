The awards season has just started and fresh from the Golden Globes awards, early in the morning on January 9, BAFTA released the names of the nominees for this year. There were many familiar names among the list but British period drama 'The Favourite' stood out amongst all. With 12 nominations in total, including Best Film, Olivia Colman's recent production seems to literally be the favourite to win.

Meanwhile, Bradley Cooper's 'A Star Is Born' is becoming a festival favourite and this time it's not just for Lady Gaga - though both have been nominated for best actor and actress, respectively. Cooper is also leaving a mark as a director, he recently got nominated by the Director's guild too, for the best director and best debut director.

'Bohemian Rhapsody', the biopic based on Freddie Mercury and the British rock and roll band 'Queen', is also making the right noises in the festival circuit. Rami Malek, who is on a roll with his portrayal of the British rock star has been nominated again for Leading actor category, after winning best drama actor in the Golden Globes. BR also got nominated in the best film category.

Christian Bale's portrayal of US president Dick Cheney for Vice, got nominated too. The film as a whole got six nominations. At the same time, Spike Lee's BlacKkKlansman received five nominations.

Sadly, Emily Blunt did not get any nominations, instead, Mary Poppins Returns has received nominations for original music, production design and costume design.

Steve Coogan, Mary Queen of Scots actress Margot Robbie and Widows star Viola Davis are the only actors to get BAFTA nominations but not Golden Globe nominations. But there was nothing for Widows' British director Steve McQueen.

The BAFTA nominations are important because they will be the last important award ceremony before everyone's favourite, the Oscars takes place. The nominations for the Oscars will be revealed on January 22 and it will take place on February 24.

Joanna Lumley will host the BAFTA film ceremony for the second time at the Royal Albert Hall in London on February 10.