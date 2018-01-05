It is a new year and a new beginning for the filmdom. 2017 has been a mixed year for the Korean industry with many ups and downs. Though the year kickstarted with the record-smashing Goblin and the visually brilliant Legend of the Blue Sea, the rest of the year saw average ratings.

However, there are few surprises like Because This is My First Life and Temperature of Love that experimented with the content. As of genres, romance was at its peak in 2017. However, the new year has begun with experimentation—different genres like drama, romance, thriller, medical and legal are up for the month.

Also Read: 21 must-see Korean dramas of 2017

As the K-world is gearing up for a whole new chapter, here we take a look at six interesting that must be on the bucket list to watch this January.

Radio Romance

Date: January 29

Genre: Rom-com, Drama

Episodes: 16

Cast: Kim So Hyun, Yoon Doo Joon

Network: KBS2

The drama centres around the love story between a top actor and an aspiring RJ who teams up for a live radio show. This new-age healing romance will be aired every Mondays and Tuesdays at 22:00 (KST) time slot.

Also Read: Top 10 Most Awaited Dramas of 2018

My First Love

Date: January 8

Genre: Rom-com, Time Travel

Episodes: 8

Cast: Lee Jung-shin, Seo Ji-hoon and Lee Yeol-eum.

Network: OCN

Based on the webcomics of the same name, the drama revolves around Kang Shin-Woo (Lee Jung-Shin), a math teacher who is unable to forget his first love Han Ji-Soo (Lee Yeol-Eum) travels back time to meet his younger self (Seo Ji-Hoon). The drama will be aired every Mondays & Tuesdays at 21:00 (KST).

Mother

Date: January 24

Genre: Melodrama

Episodes: 10

Cast: Lee Bo-young

Network: tvN

A remake of the Japanese TV series of the same name, the show narrates the story of an elementary school teacher who realises that one of her students is sexually abused at home. She decides to kidnap the child and become her mother. The series will be aired every Wednesdays and Thursdays at 21:30 (KST).

Cross

Date: January 29

Genre: Medical, Thriller

Episodes: 16

Cast: Go Kyung-pyo, Jeon So-min and Cho Jae-hyun

Network: tvN

A genius young man learns medicine to avenge his father's murderers but in the whole process he finds out the real meaning of the profession. It is set to air on Mondays and Tuesdays at (21:30 KST).

Return

Date: January 7

Genre: Drama, Thriller

Episodes: 32

Cast: Go Hyun-jung, Lee Jin-wook and Shin Sung-rok

Network: SBS

A lawyer-turned-host Choi Ja-hye (Go Hyun-jung) teams up with the hot-tempered Dokgo Young (Lee Jin-wook) to solve a murder case involving children from the elite class. The drama will be aired every Wednesdays and Thursdays at 22:00 (KST).

Misty

Date: January 26

Genre: Legal, Thriller

Episodes: 16

Cast: Kim Nam-Joo, Ji Jin-Hee

Network: JTBC

A popular anchorwoman Go Hye-Ran (Kim Nam-Joo) becomes the suspect in a prime murder case. Though her marriage is on the rocks with her lawyer husband Kang Tae-Wook (Ji Jin-Hee), he decides to defend his wife. The drama will be aired every Fridays and Saturdays at 23:00 (KST).