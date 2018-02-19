During diving at the famous dive spot in the Philippines, a 54-year-old man died after being hit by a boat's propeller on Saturday, Feb 17. According to reports, the man became the victim of the accident while he was snorkelling.

Hong Kong's Immigration Department confirmed on Sunday, February 18 that they identified the man who surnamed Yeung. They also said that the authority will be in touch with the family and concerned authorities to follow up on the incident.

As per Philippine's media reports, the victim was practising snorkelling at Apo Island's turtle area. But suddenly a boat's propeller hit Yeung, which caused a serious head injury.

Even though Yeung was taken to a hospital immediately but after a primary check-up, doctors declared him dead.

Police detained the 28-year-old boat captain named Juvy Baat. When asked by the investigators the captain reportedly said that he was aware that someone was snorkelling in that particular diving area.

But according to his statement, Juvy did not expect that the person will come up to the surface when the boat was passing by.

According to South China Morning Post, the deceased visited the island with his wife. She was notified by travel agency Xpert Holidays about the accident, said executive director of Travel Industry Council, Alice Chan Cheung Lok-yee.

The boat captain Juvy is asked to present for the court hearing, which will take place on Monday, February 19.