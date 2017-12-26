Another year of shutters, fan meets, awards, depressions, blockbusters, flops and action are coming to an end. Like every year, 2017 too had its dose of ups and downs in the Korean filmdom. K-world has enjoyed some cinematic success around the world this year with many stars attaining global recognition. Here we take a look at five headline grabbers of 2017.

SongSong Couple Wedding

Truly a fairytale moment in the Korean world! South Korea's favourite couple, Song Hye Kyo and Song Joong Ki, walked down the aisle in style at the Shilla Hotel on October 31. The duo rose to fame after the super hit drama 'Descendants of the Sun' where Joong Ki plays the lead role as Captain Yoo Shi Jin, and Hye Kyo reprises the role of a doctor named Kang Mo-Yeon. On the wedding day, #SongSongCoupleWedding was trending at the numero uno spot across the globe on Twitter.

The wedding was graced by the who's who of Korean filmdom. Joong Ki's best buddy Park Bo Gum is reportedly playing the role of a pianist. A long list of celebrities including Jun Ho, Kim Ji Won, Dong Hae, Kim Su An, Kim Eun Sook, Jo Jae Yoon, Yoo Jae Suk, Lee Kwang Soo, Ji Suk Jin, So Ji Sub, SHINee, Minho, Seo Jeong Yeon, Choi Ji Woo, Go Chang Suk, Kim Hee Sun, Kim Min Seok, Kim Jong Kook, Park Bo Young, Park Hyung Sik, Yoo Ah In, Hwang Jung Min, Jo Sungha, Zhang Zi Yi and many others graced the event.

Meanwhile, the wedding also gave rise to few controversies with netizens widely criticising the Korean and Chinese media for flying drones across the venue to get a glimpse of the SongSong couple's private moments. Fans tuned in anger for not respecting the couple's privacy.

T.O.P Marijuana Scandal

It was indeed a shocker! Early this year, boy band Big Bang received a lot of attention as one of its members was T.O.P was set to enlist in the military. The group released their fins album (as a five-member band), "Fxxxk It" followed by a two-day concert series at the Gocheok Sky Dome. T.O.P even left an emotional goodbye video for his fans on his social media page. He wrote: "We will be saying goodbye temporarily. Stay healthy. I think I'll miss you guys very much. I'll come back after a lot of growth."

Well, things took a U-turn when T.O.P was caught smoking marijuana days after beginning his service. After months of trials, investigations, apologies and discussion, the rapper was dismissed from the service with immediate effect. He also received two years of probation, however, at the second court hearing the sentenced was reduced to 10 months in prison suspended for two years and a fine of 12,000 won (US$10.65). After few review meetings, he was then reassigned as a public service worker of a full-time reserve soldier to complete his mandatory service.

"I'm too ashamed of myself to stand in front of people and apologise. There are no excuses for my behaviour, and I deeply regret what I did. I'm afraid of what might happen in the future, and I wanted to convey my feelings in writing so that I could be cautious," he said, after the incident.

Kim Joo Hyuk & Jonghyun's Tragic Death

The sudden loss of Kim Joo Hyuk and the tragic suicide of SHINee member Jonghyun have left the Korean world in shock and loss of words. Early in October, actor Kim Joo Hyuk passed away in a car accident. According to the Seoul Metropolitan police, the accident took place front of I-PARK at the Samseong neighbourhood, though the actor was rushed to the hospital immediately, he succumbed to death due to severe injuries.

Kim and his driving were riding a Mercedes-Benz SUV when the accident took place. Reports further added that the car was toppled and even caught fire following the collision. Kim's driver also passed away at the Konkuk Hospital despite providing CPR.

In another shocking turn of events, SHINee member Jonghyun was found dead at his apartment in Seoul early this month. According to police, the idol was found unconscious at his residence in Cheongdam with a coal briquette. Though he was rushed to the hospital, the entertainer succumbed to death after failed CPRs.

The presence of coal briquette has raised the suspicion of a suicide attempt. If a briquette is burnt in a closed room, it releases the poisonous carbon monoxide, which eventually results in death. The police rushed to the singer's residence after his sister hinted of a possible suicide attempt as he is said to have fighting depression.

Jonghyun's tragic death has once again raised questions regarding the dark side of K-pop. Many celebrities are rumoured to be fighting anxiety and depression in this glitzy industry.

BTS' Win at AMA

BTS has literally taken K-pop to the global arena. The Korean boy band made their debut performance at the American Music Awards (AMAs) in November. They sang their hit song "DNA" on the awards show that drew top artists including Selena Gomez, Diana Ross and Pink.

BTS was welcomed by The Chainsmokers on stage, saying, "To call these guys international superstars feels like an understatement." Post AMA, the boys rocked Ellen show with their alluring personality and a good sense of humour. And of course, how can we miss their off-air performance of the "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" talk show.

The boys also made it to the top of a number of year-end charts. They were the most talked K-pop group of 2017, Billboard's most active social media band, 10th place on Billboard's year-end Top Artists list with Ed Sheeran topping the chart, their hit number "DNA" grabbed the 49th spot and was the only Kpop song to be listed on the 100 Best songs of 2017.

Rain & Kim Tae Hee's Wedding

After almost four years of dating, pretty couple Rain and Kim Tae Hee entered the wedlock in 2017. It was a low-profile, closed family event with the star couple walking the aisle in style. In a handwritten letter to his fans, Rain revealed the news of his engagement to Kim. Rain, 34, and Kim, 36, have been dating since 2012. The couple also welcomed their first child, a baby girl, in October.

