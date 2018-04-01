The existence of aliens and other extraterrestrial civilization still remains a mystery to modern science. However, thinking a bit logically out of the box will make us believe that aliens have visited earth many times in the past. IB Times Singapore presents you five stunning pieces of evidence that prove aliens had visited earth.

Ancient cave paintings

This is probably the most intriguing proof which makes us believe that aliens have visited earth. Many ancient cave paintings discovered in the United States, Mexico, Egypt, and India have showcased alien-like beings. Conspiracy theorists all around the world strongly believe that aliens have been visiting earth for thousands of years, and their depiction is shown in these cave paintings.

One of the most popular depictions of aliens in cave paintings is the one which was discovered near Christina Lake in British Columbia, Canada. This painting features a flying saucer with large wings hovering above four human beings.

Another cave painting which was discovered in Wyoming too had alien-like figures in it, and interestingly, it was drawn before 10,000 years.

So, what made these ancient human beings draw pictures like this? Were they in contact with aliens, or is this all imagination of human mind? The answers to these questions still remain a mystery.

Marvelous structures built in the past

Planet earth is home to some spectacular structures, and some of the ancient ones seem to defy the technological capabilities of their time. Structures like Ancient Egyptian pyramids, Nazca lines, and Sacsayhuamán are too big, too heavy and too complex. This has compelled many people to think that these ancient structures were built by aliens and not humans.

Stating an example, the pyramids in Egypt are more than 4500 years old, and they were built of millions of precisely hewn stones weighing at least two tons each. Even in this modern age, building such a structure with massively heavy stones seem to be a formidable challenge. So who helped the ancient humans to build such massive architecture? The answer still remains unclear.

Admission from eminent personalities

There is nothing wrong in trusting the words of eminent personalities like Paul Hellyer, the former Canadian Minister of National Defence. Recently, Hellyer revealed that aliens have been visiting earth for thousands of years. The former cabinet minister also sensationally claimed that the US Air Force has been using advanced scientific technologies mastered from aliens since 1960.

Hellyer added that aliens who came from outer space are more advanced than us in agriculture and medicine, and co-operating with them will help us to build a better world.

Unending numbers of UFO sightings

YouTube is loaded with thousands of videos which shows UFOs flying across the sky. Most of the videos seem fake and generated with the help of CGI, there are some clips which are so intriguing. There are various cases where multiple witnesses have detailed about UFO sightings in the same place and at the same time.

Pentagon's Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program

It was in December 2017 that the Pentagon admitted to launching an investigation program named ' Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program' in 2007 to unravel the mysteries surrounding UFO sightings. The defense department also released two stunning videos which feature the encounter between a US F-18 jet and an unidentified flying object. The video showed a UFO flying across the sky defying all current laws of physics, and this clearly indicated that this flying object was of extraterrestrial origin.