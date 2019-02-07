Aside from being your contact device, smartphones are also cameras that capture all the great moments in your life which nowadays are often shared on social media. To give your snaps that extra boost, Android has some useful photo apps which can be used to edit your pictures. Here are some of the best photo apps available for Android.

Adobe Photoshop Express

In PCs, Adobe is one of the biggest names when it comes to image editing and video production. With Adobe Photoshop Express on mobile, you're afforded similar tools from those PC apps that are streamlined for smartphones. Editing tools like crop, rotate, red-eye correction, brightness tools, borders and effects are available on this app. After editing, users can upload to Adobe's servers or immediately upload photos to their social media accounts.

Canva

This free app is useful in keeping your pictures uniform for the social media platform you're sharing them on. Alongside its basic editing tools, the app also automatically adjusts your photos to dimensions best for posting on different social media sites such as Facebook, Twitter or Instagram. The app has in-app purchases and a premium version available, which expands the tools and capabilities of this app that you can use to upgrade your photos on your Android smartphone.

Snapseed

Aside from third-party apps, Google's homegrown photo editing app is one of the best in the market. The app also has editing tools that could improve the image's quality through color correction and image manipulation. It could even remove random strangers that appear in the background of your photos. Moreover, the app can also export the files into RAW or JPG without the risk of it being unreadable on any device.

VSCO

Aside from the usual filters and effects added to photos, this app provides filters based on regular analog cameras and film types. This app is favored by many photographers aiming for a specific photo style. If you want to go for aged photo looks that are not exactly vintage, this app is definitely for you.

Prisma Photo Editor

Similar to the previous one, this app also provides a unique set of filters but more on the artistic side. Styles ranging from famous painters to specific art styles of the previous century are available on this app. Anybody opting for this app will not only be able to stand out on social media, but also show a hint of class in their photos.

