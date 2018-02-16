Malaysian police have detained the parents of a 46-day-old baby on Thursday, February 15 who gave a statement on their child's death in Kampung Tok Panjang, Bukit Tengah.

According to Malay Mail Online, Nik Ros Azhan Nik Abdul Hamid, Seberang Perai Tengah (SPT) District Police Chief ACP said that police detained the baby's father first and then his wife after "they gave their statements at the SPT District Police Headquarters."

"They were brought to the Bukit Mertajam Magistrate's Court this morning for a remand order and court registrar allowed the couple to be remanded for seven days," he further added.

The baby called Nurul Ain Umairah Muhammad Firdaus, who was born on December 30, died yesterday at around 10.45 am on her way to the hospital.

The father of two children said that on Wednesday night the baby refused to drink milk. When the parents noticed that their baby has become weaker by Thursday morning, they took her to a clinic in the Sungai Rambai area. After diagnosis doctor found that baby Firdaus's heart is weak.

The child underwent some initial check-ups and an x-ray scan at the Seberang Jaya Hospital (HSJ). However, while observing her reports doctors found few signs of old injuries and bruises on the baby's body, including a broken leg.

ACP Abdul Hamid said that further investigation is under process and to determine the cause of death, the autopsy of the baby was conducted on Friday at HSJ.

Based on the medical reports, where doctors found signs of physical abuse, a group of the forensic team visited suspect's house on Thursday to collect evidence, which will help police to proceed with further investigation of the case under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001.

While asked neighbours about the couple, a 50-year old woman said "The baby was often crying out loud and we neighbours often heard it. I once asked the mother why she was always crying. She said the baby cried even when she had been fed milk. We were shocked when the police came yesterday and we were told the baby had died."

The neighbour also mentioned that the couple was leaving with the baby's grandfather and other family members for almost four years.

The family member refused to comment on the investigation but asked the authority to send the body back after the autopsy.