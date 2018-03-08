A 45-year-old man chopped off his son's hand on Monday, March 5 for watching pornography after receiving warnings from his father.

The man called Mohammed Qayyum Qureshi had used a butcher's knife to cut a part of his son's hand. The 19-year-old victim, Mohammad Khalid Qureshi had received warnings from his father for watching such films but he did not listen to Qayyum and as a result of that the accused has become so angry that he committed the crime against his own son.

Khalid is resident of southern Indian city Hyderabad and works as a local cable television operator. He recently bought a smartphone, where he started to watch pornography and became addicted to it.

Qayyum discovered on Sunday, March 4 that Khalid was watching pornography in his phone. He tried to snatch the phone away from him. Then the victim fought with his father and bit Qayyum's hand before leaving home. At night when he returned, Khalid continued watching such films.

The father and son again started an argument on Monday. Then Qayyum picked up a knife and chopped Khalid's right hand.

According to daily newspaper Deccan Chronicle, the local police said that after the incident the boy rushed to a hospital which is located in Chaitanyapuri and underwent a treatment.

The doctors mentioned that victim's wrist was almost split off from his hand and there is hardly any possibility to use the hand again.

Reports said that the accused went to Pahadishareef police station and surrendered himself. The local police arrested him on the count of attempt to murder.

According to Indian Penal Code section 307, a convict of the attempt to murder has to face 10 years of imprisonment with a fine. This is a non-bailable offence.