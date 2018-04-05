A Singapore resident was crashed by a van while cycling on Tanjong Katong Road on Wednesday night. Though rushed to the hospital, his condition is still serious and he has not come out of the coma, said reports.

Police were alerted about the accident which involved the bicycle of the victim and a van at around 11.55 pm. Reports stated that the incident took place in the direction of Sims Avenue and the man was riding his bike towards Tanjong Katong Road South.

When officers reached the location they found the unconscious 41-year-old cyclist lying on the road. They took him to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, located at 11 Jln Tan Tock Seng, almost 15 minutes away from the accident spot.

Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that the hospital was in a standby mode to receive the victim, as it happens in serious injury cases. The man suffered severe head injuries and he is still in the coma.

Reports said that the accident happened when the man was trying to make a U-turn near the junction of Tanjong Katong Road and Geylang Road and suddenly collided with the van. Police said that the investigation is still going on.

Singapore Road Safety Council (SRSC) said that accidents involving cyclists can be prevented if they use proper safety gear.

SRSC advised the cyclists to:

Wear safety helmets

Use elbow pads

Wear proper shoes while riding

Avoid wearing bell bottom or baggy pants

SRSC also mentioned few tips to follow while using the road:

Even though you are riding a bicycle, look right, left, and then right again. When the road is clear, push your bicycle across for better safety.

Use hand signals. Place the left foot on the ground and alight from the left side of the road.

Since most of the accidents occur at junctions, people need to be extra alert.

Stop the bicycle at "Give Way" and "Stop" signs.

While crossing at junctions with traffic lights, always look to see if there are no vehicles coming from the left and right.

Avoid carrying pillion rider.

Avoid riding in a zigzag manner.

Despite several efforts, the number of road accidents involving cyclists or bike-riders are on the rise in Singapore. On Tuesday, April 3, a 19-year-old female cyclist died when a car hit her cycle on the Corporation Road.

Another hit-and-run accident took place in Serangoon Road on March 27 and left a 27-year-old female cyclist injured.