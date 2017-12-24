A joint research conducted by Archéorient laboratory and the Directorate-General of Antiquities and Museums of Syria has discovered a 4,000-year-old military network in Syria. The researchers made this startling discovery after analysing satellite and aerial images, and they found vast structured surveillance and communication networks which date back to the Middle Bronze Age.

This is for the first time that such a fortified surveillance territory is discovered in the area. The research report is published in Journal Paléorient on December 19.

The military network was located in an area which is located to the east of the city of Hama, and it extends to more than 7000 square kilometres. While exploring this area, researchers found some well-preserved sites which includes a fortified surveillance network expected to date back from the second millennium.

The researchers believe that this surveillance network acted as a wall which protects the urban areas of an ancient civilization from external threats.

The newly discovered site comprised of a series of forts, fortresses, towers and several enclosures which clearly indicate that it is a military structure. Each of these fortified structures was positioned in a meticulous way that it could see and be seen by others.

The military force of this ancient civilization could have used light or smoke as signals to inform the approach of enemies. From these fortresses and towers, they can easily inform other soldiers about the enemy attack as these tall structures are visible from all areas of their land.

The walls of these military structures were several meters high. Large blocks made up of unsculpted basalt were used to build these forts and fortresses.

The new discovery is quite crucial as it will help archaeologists to learn more about the way in which a glorious ancient civilization lived in the land of Syria.