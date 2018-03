At least 35 Islamic State militants were killed in airstrikes on their hideouts in Afghanistan's northern Jawzjan province, an Army spokesperson said.

"In deadly airstrikes against IS outfit which were conducted in Qush Tepa and Darzab districts at 4.45 a.m., 35 insurgents, including seven foreign fighters, were killed and 13 more militants sustained injuries," spokesperson Mohammad Hanif Rezai told Xinhua news agency.

The militant group has not made any comment on the report. (IANS)