The 33rd annual Golden Disc Awards is slated to take place over two days on January 5 and 6 at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, South Korea.

According to Sports Chosun, the auditorium has a seating capacity of 20,000 with day 1 honouring the nominees for digital releases, and day 2 highlighting on the accomplishments in on physical album releases.

The long-standing prestigious South Korean award ceremony was first held in 1986 then titled as the Korea Visual and Records Grand Prize Award. The name of the ceremony was officially changed to Golden Disc Awards in 2002 honouring musicians for their contribution to the music industry in the past year.

The award ceremony was mainly hosted in South Korea until the year 2012 and later hosted internationally in Osaka, Japan; Kula Lumpur, Malaysia; and Beijing, China.

The Golden Disc trophy was designed by sculptor Kim Su-hyeon in the shape of a woman playing a traditional Korean wind instrument. Categories of the Golden Disc Awards includes two grand prizes namely; Album of the Year, known as Album Daesang and Digital Song of the Year, known as Digital Song Daesang.

Bonsang or the main prizes are awarded to various artists in both Album and Digital Song categories. Prizes also include Rookie Artist Award, Popularity Award, Genre Award and Achievement Award. The winners of the prizes are determined by an executive committee's evaluations and a screening system by industry experts.

The previous years' winners of the 32nd Golden Disc Awards was grabbed by IU for Daesang, Digital release while BTS won their first ever Golden Disc Awards Grand Prize for physical releases.