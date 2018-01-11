The 32nd Golden Disc Awards Day 2 is being held today, January 11, 2018, at the KINTEX (Korea International Exhibition Center) in Seoul.

On the second day, the ceremony is honouring the successful K-pop artists for digital album releases.

Celebs such as TWICE, Wanna One, Hwang Chi Yeoul, BTS, GOT7, NU'EST, IU and many more will be performing at the Golden Disc Awards 2018.

Sung Si Kyung and Kang Sora are hosting the second night of the awards ceremony.

It is an annual awards show organized by the Music Industry Association of Korea to recognize outstanding achievements in the music industry of Korea.

The first 'Golden Disc Awards' ceremony was inaugurated in 1986 and it has grown to be one of the most prestigious awards ceremonies in South Korea.

Watch Day 2 of 32nd Golden Disc Awards live below:

You can also watch the live video at JTBC official live streaming channel online.