The Singapore police have arrested 31 people for involving in illegal horse betting activities. The arrested people includes 27 men and four women, aged between 45 and 78.

Police made these arrests on October 07 after conducting raids on various locations including King George's Avenue, Teban Gardens Road, Whampoa Drive, Ang Mo Kio, Eunos and Boon Lay. After the raid, the police seized cash amounting about S$15,000, mobile phones, pens, pagers and various betting documents.

After the initial investigation, the police revealed that the arrested suspects were believed to have been involved in various illegal horse betting roles such as bookmakers, runners as well as gamblers.

The police added that investigations against the suspects are currently going on steadily. They also made it clear that strict actions will be taken against people who involve in illegal gambling activities.

"The Police take a serious view against all forms of illegal betting activities and will continue to take tough enforcement action against those involved, regardless of their roles. Members of the public are advised to steer clear of all forms of illegal gambling activities," said the Singapore Police in a recently issued news release.

As per Singaporean laws, any person who found guilty of involving in illegal betting activities could face a fine of S$20,000 and up to five years in jail. It should be also noted that any person convicted of betting with a bookmaker could face a fine of S$5000 and up to six months in jail under the Singapore betting Act.

In July, 2018, the Singapore Police had arrested 31 men and seized S$1.2 million for involving in illegal betting activities betting during the 2018 FIFA World Cup. In a series of raids conducted in various locations like Boon Lay, Jalan Sultan, Sembawang, Orchard Road, Tampines, Ang Mo Kio, Chinatown, Balestier, Sengkang, Hougang and Bukit Batok, the police seized records of betting, computers, mobile phones and other documents.